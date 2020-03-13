Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 44,434 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 830,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,434 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.05% of Morgan Stanley worth $42,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MS. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.79.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,000.00. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MS traded up $6.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.50. 33,293,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,244,093. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $31.21 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average of $47.93.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

