Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 572,664 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,093,321 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 572,664 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Oracle were worth $57,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $8.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.93. 28,335,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,362,508. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.36.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.