Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 9,589 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,589 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.11% of Kimberly Clark worth $50,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KMB traded up $11.87 on Friday, reaching $134.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,413,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,341. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.05. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $118.04 and a 52 week high of $149.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.64.

In related news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

