Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $172.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) to report $172.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $171.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $173.30 million. Tilly’s posted sales of $170.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year sales of $619.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $618.67 million to $620.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $644.79 million, with estimates ranging from $636.87 million to $652.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TLYS shares. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tilly’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

NYSE:TLYS opened at $4.34 on Friday. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $158.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

