Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) PT Lowered to $9.50

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) had its target price dropped by analysts at B. Riley from $13.50 to $9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 86.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TLYS. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded Tilly’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

TLYS stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.10. 1,065,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,958. The stock has a market cap of $138.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.63.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.43 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

