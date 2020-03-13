Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 44,240 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,168,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,240 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 1.21% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $100,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 34,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEP traded up $3.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.90. 711,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,516. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.79 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.29). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.543 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,142.11%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BEP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

