Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,133 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.10% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $127,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 758,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,500,000 after purchasing an additional 94,706 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,037,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TMO traded up $15.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $300.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,533,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,233. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $253.22 and a one year high of $342.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.27.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.