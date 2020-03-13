Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,687 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 657,063 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of salesforce.com worth $106,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 12.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,974,000 after buying an additional 3,749,613 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $501,219,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 2,782,856 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth approximately $193,270,000. Finally, Francisco Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $192.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.45.

In related news, Director Susan Wojcicki bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $175.26 per share, with a total value of $192,786.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,722.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $27,394.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,253.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 457,415 shares of company stock valued at $79,705,644. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $7.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.78. The stock had a trading volume of 13,763,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,373,640. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.88 and a 200-day moving average of $164.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $132.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 738.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $135.32 and a 12-month high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

