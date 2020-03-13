TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Lifted to Outperform at National Bank Financial

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.80.

TransAlta stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $461.42 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in TransAlta by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,445,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,348,000 after purchasing an additional 598,700 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TransAlta by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,681,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,521,000 after purchasing an additional 276,200 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in TransAlta by 225.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 96,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 66,777 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the 4th quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in TransAlta by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 548,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 199,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

