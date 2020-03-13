TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Holdings Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 670.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 91,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,354,000 after buying an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 279,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,629,000 after buying an additional 58,324 shares in the last quarter. Triple Frond Partners LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Triple Frond Partners LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,400,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,501,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,400,562,000 after buying an additional 32,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 205,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,036,000 after buying an additional 32,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG traded up $7.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $414.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,367,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,758. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $390.02 and a 1-year high of $673.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $607.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $564.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.80. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.9 EPS for the current year.

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $655.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $637.00 price target (down previously from $670.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $617.54.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.08, for a total value of $6,550,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,927,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small purchased 244,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $466.83 per share, for a total transaction of $114,010,623.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,817 shares of company stock worth $50,974,388 over the last quarter. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

