TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Insider Sells $3,092,762.00 in Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) insider David M. Neenan sold 37,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $3,092,762.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,698 shares in the company, valued at $18,475,887. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:TRU traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.04. 2,493,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $63.37 and a 52-week high of $101.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.33.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.58.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter worth $3,969,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at $835,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $14,982,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 762.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 420,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,121,000 after purchasing an additional 371,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in TransUnion by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

