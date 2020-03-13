Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Tricida worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tricida by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tricida by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Tricida by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Tricida by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tricida by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Edward J. Hejlek sold 15,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $572,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $141,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,144,778.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,387,298 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

TCDA stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. Tricida Inc has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $44.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tricida Inc will post -5.06 EPS for the current year.

TCDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tricida has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

