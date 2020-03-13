TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 1,182.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,477 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.10% of TriCo Bancshares worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

TCBK opened at $26.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $944.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.90. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $41.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.37.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 10.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.33%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. TriCo Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

