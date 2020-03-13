Trimedyne (OTCMKTS:TMED) versus TransMedics Group (OTCMKTS:TMDX) Financial Survey

Trimedyne (OTCMKTS:TMED) and TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.7% of TransMedics Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Trimedyne shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Trimedyne and TransMedics Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trimedyne 0 0 0 0 N/A TransMedics Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

TransMedics Group has a consensus price target of $28.75, suggesting a potential upside of 140.79%. Given TransMedics Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TransMedics Group is more favorable than Trimedyne.

Profitability

This table compares Trimedyne and TransMedics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trimedyne N/A N/A N/A TransMedics Group -142.12% N/A -36.95%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trimedyne and TransMedics Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trimedyne $5.57 million 0.09 $230,000.00 N/A N/A TransMedics Group $23.60 million 10.71 -$33.55 million ($2.36) -5.06

Trimedyne has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TransMedics Group.

Trimedyne Company Profile

Trimedyne, Inc. manufactures and sells lasers, and disposable and reusable fiber-optic laser devices for use in the medical field. It offers lasers, fibers, needles, and switch tips for use in orthopedics, urology, ear and nose surgery, throat surgery, gynecology, gastrointestinal surgery, general surgery, and other medical specialties. The company also provides 80 watt and 30 watt holmium lasers, and side firing laser needles to treat herniated or ruptured spinal discs. In addition, it engages in the provision of services, and rental of lasers and other medical equipment to hospitals and surgery centers on a fee-per-case basis. The company operates in Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, and internationally. It markets its products through commission sales representatives in the United States and independent distributors internationally. Trimedyne, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Irvine, California.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. Its Organ Care System preserve organ quality, assess organ viability prior to transplant, and potentially increase the utilization of donor organs for the treatment of end-stage heart, lung, and liver failure. Its Organ Care System incudes OCS LUNG, a portable perfusion, ventilation, and monitoring system that maintains organs in a near physiologic state and enables surgeons to perfuse and ventilate the organ between the donor and recipient sites; OCS Heart, a portable heart perfusion system that helps to maintain organs in a warm functioning state outside of the body; and OCS Liver, a portable perfusion and monitoring system that maintains organs in a near physiologic state. The company offers its products in the United States and internationally. TransMedics, Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. TransMedics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Transmedics Group, Inc.

