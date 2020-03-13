TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) to post $88.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TrueCar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $88.38 million and the lowest is $87.70 million. TrueCar posted sales of $85.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full year sales of $341.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $335.90 million to $345.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $283.89 million, with estimates ranging from $271.20 million to $304.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TrueCar.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRUE. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on TrueCar from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on TrueCar from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TrueCar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

In related news, CEO Michael Darrow bought 100,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 398,636 shares in the company, valued at $928,821.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 1,087.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TrueCar stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $261.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. TrueCar has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $7.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.95.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

