TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) Shares Acquired by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 76.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,782,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 774,995 shares during the quarter. TrueCar comprises approximately 2.4% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 1.67% of TrueCar worth $8,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in TrueCar by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,371,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in TrueCar by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,176,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 95,855 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in TrueCar by 803.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,900,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,149 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in TrueCar during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,557,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TrueCar by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 30,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Darrow bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $233,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 398,636 shares in the company, valued at $928,821.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRUE opened at $2.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. TrueCar Inc has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $259.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.61.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of TrueCar from to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TrueCar from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of TrueCar from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TrueCar in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

