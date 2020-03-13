TrueChain 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $15.61 Million (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. During the last week, TrueChain has traded 40.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrueChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00004049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, CoinBene and Bithumb. TrueChain has a total market capitalization of $17.83 million and approximately $15.61 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00053240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00499370 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $273.74 or 0.04945529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00036968 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00059049 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006527 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00018470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018054 BTC.

About TrueChain

TRUE is a token. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro.

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, DragonEX, CoinBene, Bithumb, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

