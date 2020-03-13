Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.73), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $417.20 million for the quarter. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 5.37% and a negative return on equity of 92.53%.

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,550,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,509. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. Tupperware Brands has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $27.43.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TUP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

