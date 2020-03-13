U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Rating Increased to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was upgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

USB has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.30.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.31. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The firm has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,051,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,541,000 after acquiring an additional 149,534 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $863,079,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 731,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,355,000 after acquiring an additional 221,520 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $560,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

