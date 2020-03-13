UBS Group Lowers United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) to Neutral

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on UAL. Argus cut shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Buckingham Research cut shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of United Continental from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Continental currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

United Continental stock traded up $4.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.64. 24,116,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,880,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.36. United Continental has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $96.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.46.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Continental will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in United Continental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,027,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in United Continental by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Continental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,549,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Continental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Continental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

