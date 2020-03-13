Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.16% of Unifi worth $5,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Unifi by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Unifi by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unifi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Unifi in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Unifi by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Unifi news, Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.84 per share, with a total value of $548,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,315,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,050,199.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.52 per share, for a total transaction of $258,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,255,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,022,298.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 143,717 shares of company stock worth $3,270,957. Corporate insiders own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. CJS Securities downgraded Unifi to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

UFI opened at $14.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average is $23.27. The stock has a market cap of $313.67 million, a PE ratio of 74.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Unifi, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $27.85.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $169.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.60 million. Unifi had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Unifi Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

