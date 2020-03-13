Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Position Raised by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,627,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938,691 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of Unilever worth $264,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 38.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its position in Unilever by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 497,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,469,000 after buying an additional 15,797 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in Unilever by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Unilever by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,312,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,044,000 after buying an additional 49,878 shares during the last quarter. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UL opened at $49.30 on Friday. Unilever N.V. has a twelve month low of $47.00 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The stock has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 62.59%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

