Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,311 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for about 2.5% of Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $701,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in Zoetis by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 57,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,564,000 after buying an additional 25,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS traded up $5.20 on Friday, hitting $125.48. 4,057,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,899. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $95.75 and a 52-week high of $146.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

In other news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total transaction of $764,946.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,250,993.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $6,167,882.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,885 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,727.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,579 shares of company stock worth $20,264,169. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZTS. Cfra upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

