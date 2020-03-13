Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,100 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 575.4% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

TEL stock traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,738,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.55. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1 year low of $65.10 and a 1 year high of $101.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $944,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on TE Connectivity from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.42.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

