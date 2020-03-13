United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 100.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 963,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483,536 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.11% of United Parcel Service worth $112,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Standpoint Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.26.

UPS traded up $8.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.23. 10,914,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,870,893. The stock has a market cap of $75.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.73 and a 200 day moving average of $114.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

