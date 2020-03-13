United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Citigroup

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $160.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 62.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on URI. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.89.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $83.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.12 and a 200-day moving average of $141.33. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $83.00 and a 52-week high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 20.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,177,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,068,000 after acquiring an additional 98,420 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,088,000 after acquiring an additional 206,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,871,000 after acquiring an additional 26,480 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $131,408,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 707,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,997,000 after acquiring an additional 152,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

