USDK Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One USDK token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00017882 BTC on popular exchanges including OKCoin, Coinall and OKEx. USDK has a total market cap of $28.61 million and $11.23 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDK has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00017963 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.09 or 0.02217843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00198095 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 304.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00044128 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 65.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00026299 BTC.

About USDK

USDK’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com.

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKCoin, Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

