USDQ Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,367.00 (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One USDQ token can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00017582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. Over the last seven days, USDQ has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. USDQ has a total market capitalization of $5.41 million and approximately $3,367.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 56.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00037532 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00393024 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00011443 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002657 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00012747 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00012899 BTC.

USDQ Profile

USDQ (USDQ) is a token. It launched on May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,504,328 tokens. USDQ’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund. USDQ’s official message board is blog.platinum.fund. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDQ

USDQ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

