Utah Retirement Systems Grows Holdings in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) by 500.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Avantor were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Avantor by 3,328.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

In other Avantor news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $350,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,088.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Avantor stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.81. 4,461,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,236,499. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41. Avantor Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Avantor Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

