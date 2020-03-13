Utah Retirement Systems Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 837.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,358,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,551,137. The stock has a market cap of $45.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Uber Technologies Inc has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $47.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 7,848,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $235,074,944.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,764,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,251,177.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $5,494,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,520,404 shares of company stock worth $414,173,189 over the last quarter.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

