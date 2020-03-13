Utah Retirement Systems Sells 10,500 Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 166,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 10,890 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,069,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.32. 509,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,463,269. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Global PLC has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $27.84.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

