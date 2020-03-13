V-ID Achieves Market Cap of $2.84 Million (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 13th. One V-ID token can now be purchased for about $0.0622 or 0.00001112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. During the last seven days, V-ID has traded down 46.9% against the US dollar. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and approximately $325,657.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00051835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00486833 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $278.90 or 0.04984704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00036978 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00057959 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006499 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00018570 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017879 BTC.

V-ID Profile

V-ID (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 58,862,573 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,655,062 tokens. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org.

Buying and Selling V-ID

V-ID can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

