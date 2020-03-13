Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Director Randall J. Weisenburger Buys 45,000 Shares

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $5.94 on Friday, hitting $49.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,694,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,606,058. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.49. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $41.74 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.77%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,343,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 389.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,408,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,527 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,678,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509,619 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 310.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,088,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,565,000 after buying an additional 1,579,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 21,719.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,110,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,969,000 after buying an additional 1,105,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.38.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

