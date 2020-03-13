Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $114.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.38.

Shares of VLO stock traded up $5.94 on Friday, hitting $49.90. 9,698,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,606,063. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.14 and a 200 day moving average of $87.34. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $41.74 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,962.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Valero Energy by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

