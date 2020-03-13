Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valhi had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $414.10 million for the quarter.

Shares of VHI stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.87. 392,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.88. Valhi has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $3.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 3.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Valhi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

