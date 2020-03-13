Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys New Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,000. Truist Financial makes up approximately 0.9% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $3.61 on Friday, hitting $33.83. The company had a trading volume of 12,390,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,944,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.15. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $28.94 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average of $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Stephens cut their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.