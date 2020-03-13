Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,989 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.0% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 118,995 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 132,313 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,845,000 after purchasing an additional 40,655 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.15.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded up $6.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.49. The stock had a trading volume of 10,006,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,890,549. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.22. The firm has a market cap of $76.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $88.38 and a one year high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.