Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 1,080 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,621 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s makes up approximately 1.0% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD traded up $7.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.13. 8,040,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,178,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.78. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $168.20 and a 52-week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.29.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

