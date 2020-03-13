VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,449,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,829,244 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.85% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $100,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 190,526,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,143,504. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.04. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $31.84.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

