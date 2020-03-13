Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Lessened by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,351 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG traded up $8.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,791,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,451. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.13 and a fifty-two week high of $130.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.12.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.