Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,792 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $68,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,677 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $249,320,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,962,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,996,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6,039.5% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 221,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,568,000 after purchasing an additional 217,542 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $8.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.56. 4,791,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,451. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.12. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $99.13 and a 1-year high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

