Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Emerald Investment Partners LLC

Emerald Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 2.9% of Emerald Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Emerald Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,177,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,048,000 after buying an additional 113,926 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 89,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after buying an additional 44,055 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 832,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,780,000 after buying an additional 42,164 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $99.38 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $99.20 and a 1 year high of $130.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.81 and its 200 day moving average is $122.20.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

