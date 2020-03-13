Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Holdings Raised by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.32% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $39,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.62. 1,825,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,156. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.19. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.56 and a 1-year high of $92.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

