Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 515,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,419,000 after buying an additional 27,633 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 134,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,218,000 after purchasing an additional 55,180 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000.

Shares of VB stock traded up $8.52 on Friday, reaching $122.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,204,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,928. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.45 and a 200-day moving average of $159.33. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $170.84.

