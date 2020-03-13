Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Vectrus worth $5,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Vectrus in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vectrus in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vectrus in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vectrus in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VEC. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on Vectrus from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

VEC stock opened at $38.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.31. Vectrus Inc has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $59.24.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $365.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.49 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 15.23%. On average, analysts expect that Vectrus Inc will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

