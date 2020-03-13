Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $522.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will announce $522.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $529.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $514.00 million. Venator Materials posted sales of $562.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.20 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VNTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price target on Venator Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Venator Materials from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.97.

Shares of VNTR stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08. Venator Materials has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 3.0% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 267,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 53,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 11,914 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Venator Materials by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Venator Materials by 178.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 26,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

