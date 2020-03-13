VeriumReserve (VRM) Price Hits $0.0409

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded down 17.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. VeriumReserve has a market cap of $107,907.59 and approximately $117.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriumReserve coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000802 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Livecoin and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, VeriumReserve has traded 47.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00670218 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00018390 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00031775 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00109313 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00011498 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About VeriumReserve

VRM is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,641,519 coins. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VeriumReserve is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html.

Buying and Selling VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriumReserve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriumReserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

