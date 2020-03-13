Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its target price cut by equities researchers at TD Securities from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s previous close.

VET has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.77.

Shares of VET traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,449,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,813. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.72. The stock has a market cap of $547.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.50. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $27.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VET. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 524.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,055,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,471 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,979,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,123,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 341.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,609,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,869,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

