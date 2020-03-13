VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Stock Position Increased by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in VF were worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in VF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 875,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of VF by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 21,841 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its stake in shares of VF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 14,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in VF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in VF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,715,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $768,931,000 after acquiring an additional 511,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,145. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.54. 3,096,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,269,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.12. VF Corp has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

VFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of VF from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.06.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

