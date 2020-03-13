Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,073 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,601 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Ross Stores worth $72,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ROST. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Ross Stores from to in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.13.

ROST traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.35. The company had a trading volume of 105,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,749. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.74. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.71. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.31 and a 1 year high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 22.27%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.